Nobody stopped partying, why should GG?

THE EDITOR: This nation has not stopped partying for the past ten years. Murders come and murders go. We say we are frightened but are not too scared to go out and lime.

The name of the game is hypocrisy by numbers. How many unemployed? How many working and skiving off? How many, including the unemployed and those crying for higher salaries, will still be playing mas? Even if they have to borrow the money from the bank?

As a popular calypso goes, “This party can’t done, this party can’t done.” And “No, no, we ain’t going home, this party can’t done.”

The two-faced complainers are all over social media talking about the Commissioner of Police wining down to the ground because at last count there were 533 murders. Is the man supposed to stop breathing? He too could do with some time to shake off his anxiety attacks. He too is human. And anyway, check who was partying with him.

Read my political lips. Gary Griffith still appears more popular than sliced bread. Not a single person, high, low or indifferent, turned down his invitation to party hearty. Where are we going to find another commissioner who is prepared to arrest his mother if she does not behave herself? Nowhere.

Political crapaud says, with a little bit of effort the public should be able to help Griffith keep out of the mouths of jealous naysayers. And admit it people, talk in TT is very cheap. TT is not turning into a police state. Not yet.

This 2020 is the year that will be remembered in local history as locking up time.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin