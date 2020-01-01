Nizam calls for ceasefire over Bail Bill

Nizam Mohammed, former Criminal Bar Association vice-president and Speaker of the House of Representatives,on Tuesday called for a ceasefire between the Government and the Law Association over the merits and demerits of the Bail Amendment (No 2) Bill 2019.

The bill, which was passed in the Senate on November 19, seeks to deny bail for up to 120 days to those found with prohibited weapons such as bombs, grenades, automatic weapons or trafficking in such weapons if no evidence is presented during this period.

The House of Representatives began debate on the bill on November 27. But the debate was stopped after the Opposition refused to support the bill.

The Law Association rejected the bill, claiming it sacrifices key constitutional tenets by infringing the presumption of innocence, empowering the police to deprive people of liberty and breaching the doctrine of separation of powers, instead of tackling the root causes of crime.

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi has said parts of the sssociation’s statement were scandalous. He also said there were safeguards in the legislation.

Al-Rawi supported Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith’s stance on the bill. Mohammed told Newsday the debate about the legislation appears to miss the point that the murder rate continues unabated, many of these crimes are gun-related, and “we have too many illegal guns that are so easily available in TT.”

He accepted Griffith’s argument about the police doing all they can to remove illegal guns from the streets, bring those involved to justice and the need for legislation to help the police do their job. Mohammed also acknowledged the concern that lawyers have about anything which could support a greater police advantage over an unsuspecting public and their partial responsibility to safeguard the Constitution.

Against this background, Mohammed called upon the opposing sides in the debate over the Bail Bill to drop their adversarial stances and work together in the interest of the public.

He said if the core arguments about the bill are to curb the use of firearms in the commission of crimes and crackdown on illegal firearms in TT, “There must be some further measure of dialogue and compromise” by all those seeking to achieve these objectives.

Mohammed suggested consideration be given to agreement on firearm offences being non-bailable “on a temporary basis for a specific period of time.” He argued that this approach could see if “we can clean out the armoury of illegal guns.”