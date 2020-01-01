New Year’s wish

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal - ROGER JACOB

As the new year begins, many have resolutions and goals they would like to achieve. Several prominent politicians and businessmen shared their thoughts with Newsday.

Dr Roodal Moonilal – MP, Oropouche East.

“I would like to see the PNM removed from office. It is only when this callous government is out, then can this country be blessed and receive the salvation, freedom and liberation it deserves.”

David Abdulah – MSJ political leader

“We have been boxed into a political corner with previously failed governments offering themselves as ‘main contenders.’ What is needed is a change in the relations of economic, political and social power. The new hope that we have for our nation is that the majority of citizens really do want to bring about real change.”

Randall Mitchell – MP, San Fernando East

“I would like peace, love and prosperity for TT. My constituents’ standard and quality of life is paramount for me.

“For 2020, I wish for and continue to work towards doing my part to improve the quality of life for this generation and the next as we all do our part to build a TT that we can be proud of.”

Faris Al-Rawi,

Attorney General

“I feel it in my heart and soul that 2020 will be a great year for TT. I feel that our country, despite going through rough times, is heading in the right direction.

“There are good days ahead of us and I believe our people has what it takes to bring out the best in each other.

“As a person in the public life for the last decade, it only dawned on me this year that I would be serving for ten years as of 2020. Having served as an alderman in local government for years before, I have seen the best of what our country has to offer, in particular in the spirit of volunteerism and commitment to community.”