Mr Minister, why five months torenew passport?

THE EDITOR: I am hoping that the Minister of National Security, Stuart Young, who I believe is the line minister for the Immigration Division, may be able to answer my question as I can’t get an answer from others I have asked.

Why is it taking nearly five months to simply renew a passport?

In countries with millions of citizens passports are renewed within seven days. Even in other Caribbean countries, citizens can have their passports renewed within days, but in TT we are looking at five months.

Is it that we are not sure how many citizens we have? Judging from the long wait we may have over a hundred million citizens.

Come on, Mr Minister, things are taking too long to happen and the population needs an answer to this ridiculous situation. And please, let’s have a real answer and not a public relations reply.

C PETERS

via e-mail