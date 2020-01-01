Mr Kronic releases Look Shanty

DANE “MR KRONIC” LAYNE is hoping to woo judges and win the hearts of fans of the Chutney Soca Monarch 2020 competition with his first-ever chutney soca Look Shanty. Music has always been an integral part of this Penal resident’s life.

The idea/inspiration for Look Shanty came about three years ago after a conversation with his former co-workers of Powergen, Penal.

He decided to register for the competition saying the song has been creating a buzz online and among his fans.

“Some people are now calling me Shanty. They love it,” Layne said.

For Carnival Layne said, he wanted to try something new.

“Look Shanty is an upbeat, comical chutney song. I decided to head into the chutney arena. With the help of my friend Imran “Gi” Beharry and super-producer Big Rich of D Pungalunks Factory, I released Look Shanty for the 2020 Carnival season.”

The song has been uploaded on YouTube channels JulianspromosTV and West Indian Chutney Music.

According to the Chutney Soca Monarch official Facebook page, the competition remains one of the most colourful productions on the annual Carnival calendar in TT and ranks itself amongst the four prestigious events, the International Soca Monarch, the Dimanche Gras and the Panorama finals.

Layne has been involved in music for the past 20 years, dabbling in different genres from pop to alternative to dancehall and soca. He has written and co-written about 11 songs. One of them is Enough is Enough, an anti-crime soca, and a dancehall titled Keep Holding On.

The singer recalled that as a student of the Siparia Junior and Senior Comprehensive Schools (renamed Siparia East and West Secondary respectively) he participated in various competitions, they include public speaking, spelling bee, and stage plays alongside people like calypsonian Selvon “Mistah” Shak.

In 2005, Layne joined the local cross-over band, Black Rose. He was the band’s front-line singer for seven years.

In 2015, he collaborated with popular local entertainer Ziggy Ranking for his single Silver Lining.

Layne also co-founded Chuppid Dees, a group that focuses on parodies and comedic skits.