Kublalsingh, stop seeing just the mud

THE EDITOR: I note with concern the public utterings of people like Dr Wayne Kublalsingh, which seem to be always or predominantly negative, with no positive comments or suggestions and, worse, actions initiated by them.

I learnt many years ago from the saying, “Two men stood behind prison bars. One saw mud the other stars.”

Those of you who know me or of me know that I have spent my life seeing and pointing out what needs to be corrected to make us a better country, and not just making suggestions for corrections and improvements but also putting my money where my mouth is and setting an example by doing.

I give you two examples:

* In May 1989 the economy and the oil industry were in shambles from the oil price crash of October 1986. Together with the South Chamber of Commerce and my colleagues I co-hosted an energy conference promoting the concept of lease operatorships and farmouts being granted to a new breed, ie, independent oil producers.

The message was listened to and acted upon. Soon after Trintopec offered ten lease operatorship blocks and four farmouts. The rest is history. Today we the independent producers produce over 10,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd). Incidentally, I set the example by becoming the first modern local independent E&P company.

* Ten years ago I recognised that we were one of the highest emitters of carbon dioxide per capita in the world. I not only pointed this out, but starting promoting the concept of using that CO2 for enhanced oil recovery and thereby sequestering it.

I indicated that done on a large enough scale most of our CO2 can be sequestered and our oil production could be increased by 100,000 bopd. In addition, I started a (successful) pilot CO2/EOR programme which is now being expanded field-wide.

As we go into a new year, I would like to suggest to those people like Kublalsingh who only seem to see the mud, that while I agree that there is lots of mud out there, to look at the stars, suggest positive changes and equally importantly, set an example by doing something constructive yourselves. If you do, you will be helping to make our country a better place.

KRISHNA PERSAD

petroleum consultant