Griffith: Officers being closely monitored Plot against ‘a certain CoP’

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith leaves the police press briefing on Tuesday at Police Administration Building in Port of Spain. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI -

Several Western Division police officers suspected of colluding with criminal elements have been transferred to various other units and are being closely monitored by senior officers, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith revealed on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Police Administration Building, Port of Spain, Griffith was asked about the status of officers involved in an alleged plot to undermine his efforts and “bring him down.” He confirmed the officers had been moved to other divisions pending the outcome of an investigation.

The enquiry began when a newspaper reported that Griffith had assaulted Cocorite resident Cecil Skeete, also known as “Squeeze.” Griffith denied these claims and said this was an attempt by rogue officers to tarnish his reputation.

“We are aware of who these individuals are. They (officers) were transferred because they are placed in strategic positions and they are being monitored towards a major conspiracy to bring down a Commissioner of Police and dealing with a possible homicide.

“The police intend to launch a thorough investigation on the reports made by Skeete on police officers and members of the media, which was formed to undermine and bring down a certain Commissioner of Police. If these individuals in any way were instrumental in calling a hit on Mr Skeete in order to cover their tracks, it will be exposed,” the top cop assured.

Griffith said he could not give much detail of the nature of the investigation and had recused himself from the enquiry. He said some of the officers involved had other matters before the TTPS’ Professional Standards Bureau. Skeete was shot and killed near his Cocorite home on Sunday night.

“Some of these individuals (officers) have been accused by Mr Skeete of being involved in a plot to undermine and discredit the Commissioner. Mr Skeete was an informant for me and he told me everything that certain officers and members of the media were doing, even boasting about a committee being formed to bring me down,” Griffith said.

Griffith said at one point, Skeete was asked to meet with the suspected rogue officers somewhere along the North Coast Road but suspected the meeting was a trap. Responding to questions on the safety of Skeete’s family in light of these revelations, Griffith and Deputy Commissioner of Police Jayson Forde confirmed measures are being put in place to protect the relatives.

Using a monitor in the conference room, Griffith showed a series of WhatsApp messages and voicenotes he said were between him and Skeete, discussing information relating to a collective of criminals, police and media workers who were plotting to undermine him.

Police legal officer Christian Chandler questioned the validity of the reports about the CoP and said there was no evidence to support the newspaper’s claims that Griffith had assaulted Skeete.

Referring to police protocol and regulations, Chandler said there was also no evidence Skeete had received a receipt after making a report to the police after he was allegedly assaulted. He also said there was also no evidence of a medical report to confirm Skeete had been examined.

Chandler said legal action against the newspaper that published the article was necessary. “This is nothing more than a particular journalist of a particular media house, hell bent on going down a road on tainting the commissioner’s name and the institution he represents. Enough is enough. The commissioner has been quite patient on not running to the courts to seek legal redress, but I will say it is imminent now,” Chandler said.