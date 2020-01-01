Blind Welfare pleased with $100 polymer notes

The new polymer $100 bill. PHOTO BY KEINO SWAMBER - KEINO SWAMBER

Executive officer of the Blind Welfare Association Kenneth Suratt says the association is pleased with the new polymer $100 notes.

In his end of year message, Suratt said the new $100 notes, as well as the $50 polymer notes, allowed the blind to identify the bills.

He also said the association hopes that Government and the Central Bank will complete a total conversion from cotton to polymer notes by the end of March.

He also said among the notable achievements for 2019 was the ratification of the Marrakesh Treaty which makes the production, and international transfer, of specially-adapted books for people with blindness or visual impairments easier.

“We are optimistic that the Parliament will debate, bill and pass the necessary amendments so that persons who are blind will have access to printed material in either Braille, large print, digital or audio formats,” Surat said.

He also added that the association successfully hosted the North America and Caribbean Region of the World Blind Union (WBU) in May 2019, where matters affecting the region were discussed.

Other notable achievements for 2019 included the hosting of a soca monarch competition, a concert and a Mr. and Ms. TTBWA pageant where people who are blind were given an opportunity to display their talents.

Surat also noted that the association provided Braille and large print text books to students.

“The goal is to provide learning material in an accessible format on time,” he added, as he thanked his members, partners and the Government for their support.