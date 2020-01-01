A challenging 2020 for TT

THE EDITOR: This year will be a very challenging one for TT. Coming after a year with more than 500 murders and few arrested and charged, security remains a major challenge as one looks forward to prosperity and growth.

Efficient water distribution, quality healthcare, traffic congestion, access to efficient public service and maintenance of infrastructure remain among the many challenges we face from year to year.

The good news is that we have the people, the talent and the resources to fix things. Our biggest obstacle is ourselves. Our obstinate obsession with divisive voting patterns has prevented us from uniting in the best interest of TT.

We have more than enough water for all, but there is a poor and expensive distribution system coupled with an inefficient maintenance and repair structure.

We can fix that easily through restructuring WASA. By breaking up WASA into supply only and allowing communities to look after their distribution and repair we can solve our water problems in a matter of months.

Our economy is the blood of our nation. A healthy economy is necessary for development and growth. By adopting a culture of work and production instead of the diet of dependence on government we can empower even the poorest among us to be adequately enriched.

Instead of CEPEP and URP structures that reportedly led to party sects and criminal gangs, there can be community grants towards infrastructure development and maintenance. This can allow for communities to employ citizens within their boundaries and end the culture of sects depending on their party in power for menial employment.

Road repairs, landscaping, signage maintenance, water distribution and repairs, beach and park maintenance, maintenance of public buildings and of tourist attractions, hiking trails, rivers and waterfalls can provide more than adequate employment for all.

This and much more are not only possible but necessary if we are to move away from the decadence and poor management imposed on our nation by two political parties that strive on our racial difference for their survival.

We have the lands, climate and personnel to excel in the production of lucrative agricultural products like coconuts, cocoa, coffee, avocados, pineapples, peppers and moringa.

Our swamps, caves, mountains, reefs, waterfalls and tropical rainforest are among the best in the world. These can be marketed together with Carnival, Divali and the Tobago Heritage Festival to make TT a premier tourist location.

With adequate hotel rooms and a culture of development we can invite the world to experience the best steel pan music in the world. Our panyards can be transformed into musical arenas for our youth to learn music and to socialise.

Through local government reform we can restructure our communities into areas of growth and end the imposition of boundaries on our villages by gangs. Together we can work with our police, courts and government to end the era of crime and violence.

This is only possible if we work together. In 2020 we have the opportunity to change the way things are. Let’s do it together. We are better united.

STEVE ALVAREZ

political leader

DPTT