30-plus new events for Carnival 2020
OVER 30 new events have been added to the Carnival events calendar for 2020.
Among those new events are Soka with Her Concert, a Randy Glasgow Production that comes off on February 7, at the Hasley Crawford Stadium and Escape Cooler Cruise that leaves from the Port of Spain Waterfront harbour on February 21 at 10 am.
These new events are just some of the 200 – plus events that are being put on for the upcoming Carnival season, and of those approximately 85 are cooler fetes and cruises, along with some 20 – plus breakfast parties.
Also making a comeback to the lineup of events are the One Fete All-inclusive carded for January 18 at the Queen’s Park Oval, Headley All-inclusive Fete on February 20, and Flight Cruise on February 23.
But the Carnival action will started this morning at the Pigeon Point Heritage Park in Tobago with Soca on the Sand, where a large number of top soca stars were billed to appear.
This event pushed aside Trinity College’s Soka in Moka All-inclusive fete, which has been known as the first fete for the season for a number of years.
At the end of the season, it appears Tobago will be the place to be as Store Bay, No Man’s Land and Mt Irvine Beach have all scheduled events from Ash Wednesday to Ash Friday.
But the closing events will be held in Trinidad on February 29, with Tribe’s Las Jam at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in the afternoon and Champs of Steel plus later in the evening.
The Carnival 2020 schedule to date:
(This list was compiled using the Carnival calendar posted by Ticket Federation.)
January
January 1
4 am: Soca on the Sand – Pigeon Point Heritage Park, Tobago
Fall Out cruise
First Pump Pool Party
January 3
9 pm: GL. Pump Cooler Fete – McCarthy St, St Augustine
10 pm: Rome Big Bad Block – O Cooler Fete – CoE, Macoya
January 4
9 pm: Tribe Ice Cooler Fete – Hasely Crawford Stadium, PoS
TUCO Start de Carnival – Queen’s Park Savannah, PoS
Hakwai Clan City Cooler Fete
January 5
5 pm: Zele Cooler Fete
Socialize
Up on Yuh Cooler
French Toast – Breakfast Party (new)
Crunch Cooler Fete (New)
January 10
Vibez & Chaser Cooler Fete
January 11
3 am: Illusions Black 2 Blue Breakfast Party – BLCA Car Park, Tarouba
5.30 pm: Passage to Asia Senses All-inclusive – Jamboree Park, Valsayn North
Undercover Cooler Fete (new)
FinesseAll-inclusive
National Steelband Panorama Small Bands Semi – Final – Victoria Square, PoS
January 12
3 am: Tribe Hydrate Wet Fete – Five Islands Water & Amusement Park
4 pm: Soka in MokaAll-inclusive – Trinity College, Moka
Sekon Sunday Fetecert
January 15
1 pm: Just Bring It Cooler Fete – Playa Del Este, Salybia
January 17
Soaka Arts & Music Festival – Iron Park (new)
Air committee O – Yacht – Oh Cooler Cruise (new)
January 18
3 am: Xperience Cooler Fete – Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba
5 pm: One FeteAll-inclusive – Queen’s Park Oval (return)
7 pm: Chutney Soca Monarch – Semi Final
7 pm: National Panorama Steelband Final – Small Band Category – Guaracara Park, Pointe-a-Pierre
Soaka Arts & Music Festival – Carnival Up Market (new)
January 19
Soaka Arts & Music Festival – Soaka Till Sinrise Cooler Fete
January 24
9 pm: Out in South Cooler Fete – BLCA, Tarouba
Rise Cooler Fete ( new)
January 25
1 pm: Old Hilarians All-incl – Bishop Anstey High School
Evolve All-incl – Presentation College, Chaguanas
Soka with HOBA All-incl – Hillview College
Fete Lovers First
10 pm: Stumped – Cooler Fete – QPO
January 26
2 am: Focus – Cooler Fete – 02 Park, Chaguaramas
Noon: UWI All-incl – Festival of Colour
Street Paynt J’Ouvert – Plymouth, Tobago
Unleashed J’Ouvert (new)
Straight Outta Belmont – St Francis Boys’ College
Cocktails in the City (new)
Creme de la Creme Beaucoup Breakfast Party (new)
Wild Cooler Breakfast Party (new)
January 31
Mad Ants Cooler Fete
Luau Block – O
GT – Sea Colours of Carnival – Cooler Cruise
CORE Cooler Fete (new)
Chaux Cooler Fete (new)
Soc Spree – Canoe Bay, Tobago
February
February 1
6 pm: Fete with the Saints All-incl – St Mary’s College Grounds
6 pm: Soca Brain Kooler – Chaguanas North Secondary
Yuh Siding – Road Party
Lacaray – Cooler Cruise
February 2
2 am: The Uprising J’Ouvert – 02 Park, Chaguaramas
3 am: iUp Wet Fete – Cooler Fete – Five Islands Water & Amusement Park
3 pm: Pre P11MP – Sunset Cooler Cruise – Harbour Master
5 pm: Yorke All-incl
6 pm: Prestige All-incl – Presentation College, San Fernando
Phoenix Cooler Fete – Holy Name Convent
Wine on Rum Street
IT Mc Leod All-incl
Soca Monarch semis
February 7
Bacchanal Boat (new)
10 pm: Soka with Her Concert – Hasely Crawford Stadium (new)
February 8
4 am: Rise N Roast – Bayview Cafe, Maracas
5 pm: Fete Royal All-incl – Queen’s Royal College, St Clair
5 pm: Prime All-incl – Hilton Poolside
Caesar’s Army Bacchanalia – Road Block (New)
Bacchanal Road LEO (new)
Illusions Block – O
Beach House on the Hill (new)
I Love Choka Cooler Fete
Alternative Comedy Festival
Chutney Soca Monarch finals
February 9
Panorama Semifinals
4 pm: Sherwin Lovells – All-incl – Bon Accord, Tobago
4 pm: Sip & Sail Carnival Cruise – Harbour Master
Bacchanal Sunday (new)
Caesar’s Army Bacchanalia – Bacchanal Road
UWI Splash Cooler Fete
Dream Pool Party
February 14
8 pm: Chamkay – Chutney Cooler Event – CoE, Macoya
10 pm: Army Fete – QPS
11 pm: Carnival Cups Cooler Party – Govt Campus Plaza, PoS
D Roll Call – Arima Boys RC
She Wasn’t Ready Cruise
Ultraviolet Cooler Cruise (new)
Lookout Cooler Fete
Cooler Park Cooler Fete
February 15
3 am: Dutty Carnival 3 – Premium All-incl – BLCA, Tarouba
11 am: Red Cross Kiddies Carnival
1 pm: Calypso Fiesta
3 pm: Frazzled Cooler Cruise – Harbour Master
4 pm: Rewind Cooler Fete – Cipriani Labour College
5 pm: Fatima All-incl – Fatima College, Mucurapo Road
Victoria Gardens All-incl
Nurses Fete – All-incl
Gulf View All-incl
Blue Range All-incl
10 pm: Chutneyland – Cooler Fete – BLCS, Tarouba
10 pm: Yorke Cooler Fete
February 16
1 am: Be Soca Breakfast Party – The Sound Forge (new)
Jam Nation Breakfast Fete
Addiction Breakfast Party
2 pm: White & Anything Cruise – Point Loma
5.30 pm: Lavish All-incl – Hilton Trinidad
6 pm: Kairi Different All-incl – Kairi Court
7 pm: Got Soca Cooler Cruise – Harbour Master
Wet & Wild Cooler Fete
Scorch Sun Deck Pool Party
Vibe Drinks Incl (new)
Soca Raff Up
People with Class Cooler Fete
Fruit Punch Carnival (new)
Oneness Semi – All-incl
Faces Food – All-incl
February 17
Machel Monday
Levitate Cooler Fete (new)
February 18
3 pm: K – Paya Cooler Cruise – Harbour Master (new)
Pree Dawn Cooler Cruise
Pon de Grass cooler fete
Kes Tuesday on the Rocks
Creme de la Creme All-incl
Vale Vibe Cooler Fete
February 19
4 pm: Lime All-incl – Hyatt Regency
8 pm: Deja Vu Cruise – Ocean Pelican
10 pm: Punchy Wednesday Cooler Fete PoS
Scorch DDI Cruise
Mental Drinks – All-incl
City Block – O Cooler Fete
Sunglasses & Soca
Fete Lovers – Fever (new)
Undrunkable Wednesday
Splash on Land cooler fete
February 20
Noon: Headley All-incl Fete (return)
C’est la Vie All-incl
Beach House All-incl
Tropical Luau Food – All-incl
Farm House Cooler Fete
Caesar’s Army AM Beach
Mango Reef Bus to AM Beach
Soca or Die (new)
Tertiary Thursday (new)
I Am Soca Cooler Fete
Amnesia Cooler Cruise (new)
Boycott Cooler Fete
FOF Carnival Cooler Fete
10 pm: Stranded by the Pool – Salybia Nature Resort
10 pm: Tribe Ignite – Drinks Incl – Hasely Crawford Stadium
February 21
10 am: Escape Cooler Cruise – Waterfront, PoS (new)
10 am: Rise & Shine Yacht Party – Top Cat
1 pm: Karukera One Love – All-incl – Maracas Beach
3 pm: Phuket All-incl – Anchorage Beach Club, Charaguaramas
4 pm: Carnival Estate Cooler Fete – The Secret Garden
9 pm: Switch Drinks – incl – BLCA, Tarouba
10 pm: Erupt Cooler Fete – Hasely Crawford Stadium
Sunrise Breakfast Party
Rise & Jam Breakfast Raff Up
Silent Morning
Brunch Pleaseeee (new)
Revel Nation Cooler Fete
Bayview Cooler Fete
Sangri – La Cooler Fete
Cups Cruise (new)
Runaway Bikini Wrap Cruise
Drift Cooler Cruise
Bright Colours Boat Ride
NAPS Fete – Naparima College
Brian Lara Bad Friday
Blue Range Cooler Fete
Boycode Weekend
Soca Monarch Finals
February 22
5 pm: Jamboree Cooler Fete – QPO Carpark
5 pm: Lion’s Class is Class – Lions Cultural Centre
7 pm: National Panorama Finals – Large and Medium categories
Estate 101 All-incl
Ultimate One All-incl
Caesar’s Army AM Bush
Mango Reef Bus to AM Bush
Suits Drinks – All-incl Cruise
Saut Cooler Cruise (new)
Soca Brainwash Drinks – All-incl
Scorch Pandemonium
Newallo’s Cooler House
SS Wassy Boatride
Wotless on a MC Boat (new)
Tropic Cooler Cruise (new)
Boycode Weekend
February 23
4 am: Kairi Breakfast Party – Hasely Crawford Stadium
5 am: Shades Breakfast Experience – Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s
2 pm: Havoc Pool Party
4 pm: Luxx All-incl – Hilton Trinidad
5 pm: Salybia All-incl – Real Spring Ave, Valsayn South
7 pm: Dimanche Gras
Side Up Breakfast Party
Brian Lara All-incl
Meet Me in ParadiseAll-incl
Soca Brunch All-incl (new)
Beach House All-incl
Soaka Street Festival
Festival of Colour
Vale Vibe Breakfast Party
Candy Coated Cruise
Flight Cruise (return)
Cause It Cooler Fete (new)
BessLime Carnival Island
Fall Out Sunrise Crusie
Binge Cooler Fete
Boycode Weekend
February 24
4 am: J’Ouvert – All areas
11 am: Carnival Monday Parade of the Bands – All areas
February 25
8 am: Parade of the Bands – All areas
Las Lap
February 26
1 pm: Drink Up Cooler Fete – No Man’s Land, Tobago Experience Nyrvana Pool Party
BessLime Sunscape DDI
Glass House Cooler Fete
CuTTivate Food – All-incl (new)
Soca After Mas – Mt Irvine, Tobago
February 27
11 am: Sargasso Drinks – All-incl – Store Bay, Tobago
Post Carnival Relief Food – All-incl
Beach Takeover – Mt Irvine Beach, Tobago
February 28
1 pm: Stranded Drinks – All-incl – No Man’s Land, Tobago
Fly & Sail Cooler Crusie
Foreigner’s Last Lap Crusie
Break Biche – Mt Irvine Beach, Tobago
Alternative Comedy Festival
February 29
4 pm: Tribe Las Jam – Hasely Crawford Stadium
Call to Paradise All-incl – Mt Irvine, Tobago
Alternative Comedy Festival
