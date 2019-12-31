Worrying reversal

THE INCREASE in road deaths is a worrying reversal of progress that demands renewed public awareness campaigns, more co-operation between stakeholders, and higher levels of enforcement. This is particularly so on a day like today when many will be partaking in boozy celebrations to mark the end of the year and the dawn of a new one. It’s a good time to drive home the point: don’t drink and drive.

According to statistics held by the Arrive Alive NGO, 2019 has been marred by an eight per cent increase in road deaths. That increase contrasts sharply with recent progress. For example, last year road deaths were down two per cent. Also of significance is the fact that most of the fatal accidents occur on the weekend when people, obviously, tend to be in festive mood. With Carnival 2020 already in the air, are our traffic safety corps beginning to take note and plan action?

Looking back on the worrying reversal in the statistics, what’s happened? That’s the question the authorities need to quickly answer. There are many possibilities.

Some might say the bite of relatively new measures such as the introduction of breathalysers and speed guns has now begun to wear off. Others might point to a change in the focus of the police who must now fight crime and may well have less time to carry out time-consuming roadblocks. Whatever the causes, we need to get to the bottom of the situation and act accordingly.

Yet, while it is important to take heed of the statistics and any patterns revealed by them, it’s equally important to remember that one death is one death too many. These accidents are causing devastating harm, suffering, and grief.

A good example is the accident that occurred on December 19 when four friends — including 27-year-old national footballer Shahdon Winchester – were returning from a lime in Couva. Winchester reportedly lost control of the car and slammed into a light pole on the Solomon Hochoy Highway near Gasparillo. There were reports that electrical equipment fell onto the car. The car burst into flames and the occupants were burnt beyond recognition. The others who died are Djenne Hills-Dyer, 28, Keston Nicholas, 22, and Michael Bradshaw, 21.

This tragic event demonstrates the need for a multi-faceted approach to road safety. It’s important for the State, including the TT Electricity Commission, to conduct a thorough inquiry into what role, if any, its infrastructure played in the accident – whether as a contributing factor or in relation to the ability of first-responders to perform their duties in the initial aftermath.

Road safety is not just about the individual responsibility of drivers at the wheel. It must necessarily include constant reviews of the safety and efficiency of transport infrastructure and of factors that have the potential to affect that infrastructure.

Though a welcomed measure to reduce the logjam in the criminal justice system, the decriminalisation of small quantities of marijuana now poses an additional challenge in terms of the enforcement of laws.

As we all take precautions, the State must ensure it beefs up its measures in order to bring about a safer 2020.