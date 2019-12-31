The will of the competitor produces the results

West Indies’ Jason Holder (R) celebrates after taking the wicket of India’s Rohit Sharma during the third one day international of a three-match series between India and West Indies at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on December 22. - (AFP PHOTO)

A winning cricket team has to have every individual working in unison so that the purpose is never lost on any single player. This means also being of a similar mindset. No one must have a negative vibe about them or even think for a minute that they cannot win the game. To those who are pessimistic, this might sound far-fetched, but generally, all successful competitors should never believe that they would lose. Not for a second!

Think of top-class sportsmen of the world and you would see what I mean. Just imagine Roger Federer or Tiger Woods worrying about losing; is it possible that Lionel Messi or Christiano Ronaldo ever thought their team would lose a game? And what about Virat Kohli or Steve Smith? Would the image of losing a match ever enter their way of thinking before a game, or about failing with the bat? No, never!

That is how the professional athlete develops from the time he is a youth. He would have been competitive and seeking victory to prove he’s better than his opponent. There is nothing wrong with this and it is the difference between the expectant approach of the winner and the pessimistic outlook of the loser!

In the game of cricket it must always be in the forefront of the mind of the player that he’s playing to win and even when the scores don’t reflect too well on his team in the middle of a game, he has to have that deep feeling inside, even if it has come down to the last over or the last ball, there’s always something to salvage in a game, although one’s side goes under!

That will of the competitor is what produces winning teams. No matter how hard one has practised or how much ability one possesses, without that will to win, that belief that as a player all would be conquered, without this addition to one’s self-confidence, the player would be missing a significant and vital part of his make-up to be a professional frontrunner!

West Indies have been playing lovely cricket with admirable ability and their recent approach to the game has been a lot more meaningful.

However, because of years of being in the doldrums through losing, there are a few areas that need tidying up, to strengthen that fierce domination needed to conquer the unconquerable!

Every single member of the team must acquire that intense pride whereby losing is not an option! They must want what is best for their team-mate so that they’re on the same page in approaching the conquest of their adversary.

If 100 per cent of the team is not focussed on winning then success becomes that much more difficult and the reasons for it may not be easily recognised.

Of course, it is easily argued but naïve to assume that everyone wants to win, that nobody is trying to lose or playing not to win. It’s not a matter of approaching the game “knowing” and “believing” that one is going to win but feeling the triumph within one’s heart.

This is the final component missing from the WI team. In the third and decisive One Day International, WI stitched together a suitable and winning 50-over score of 315, through an exciting innings of 89 by Nicholas Pooran plus a thrilling 74 not out from skipper Kieron Pollard. This set up the game for an appropriate climax to the three-match series. But then the difference between the two teams was exposed in the harsh light of spirit and attitude.

The match swayed from one team’s advantage to the other at crucial moments and India, batting second, with the distinct advantage of the run-machine skipper Virat Kohli at the wicket, proved what was meant by being mentally strong, only by India being more accustomed to winning than WI. Although it comes with winning, making it a habit, it can also come through a strong competitive attitude, injected into the team by a positive and strong coach plus captain, which early signs reveal are in an encouraging place.

On the field when the Indians were 228/5 in 39 overs ,WI players looked optimistic but when Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja had a partnership of 58, a few, I noticed four, of the WI players, dropped their shoulders; so that when Kohli was out, 23 balls left, 30 runs needed, instead of all 11 players’ sharing that upbeat moment, the team was let down by the negative vibrations of a few doubters.