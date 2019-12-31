Siparia man in court for shooting

A 22-year-old man faced a Siparia magistrate on Tuesday charged with several offences arising out of a shooting lin November which left another man injured.

Hakeem Peter appeared before magistrate Nalini Singh, who denied bail and remanded him into custody to reappear on January 6.Sgt Jaggernath of the Siparia CID charged him with having a gun and ammunition, having the gun and ammunition with intent to endanger lives and shooting with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The offences stemmed from an incident on November 7 at Mulchan Trace in Siparia. A police report said the accused and the victim had an argument in the road. It is alleged the accused shot the man twice before running away.

The injured man was taken to the Siparia District Health Facility and later transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital for emergency surgery. He was later discharged.Both men live in Siparia.