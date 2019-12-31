PoS shooting leaves 3 hurt

File photo.

Three people were wounded after a shooting in Port of Spain on Tuesday afternoon. Sources said that at 2.50 pm, gunmen shot at a maxi that was parked at the corner of Prince and George streets. The gunshots caused panic leading to several people running into nearby businesses for cover.

The wounded persons were taken to the nearby Port of Spain General Hospital for treatment while police locked down parts of east PoS as they searched for the gunman. Police at the scene said one of the victims was identified as Shaun Mendes while another was identified only as Lystra.

The maxi was on the Blanchisseuse taxi stand when it was shot at. Police could not state the medical condition of the three shooting victims. Police also could not say if the victims were in the maxi or were passersby.