One small step for TT

THE EDITOR: When Neil Armstrong first set foot on the moon on July 21,1969, he famously said, “One small step for [a] man, one giant leap for mankind.” (He was supposed to say “a” and there is debate whether he actually said it or not. Armstrong claims he did.) With the decriminalisation of small amounts of cannabis, TT has taken that first “small step.”

But if dangerous and almost useless products (from a health viewpoint) like alcohol and tobacco can be legal, there is no compelling reason to treat cannabis differently.

Referred to as the “sacred plant” in health circles, it cannot be a coincidence that our bodies have built-in cannabinoid receptors. It’s almost as if we were designed for cannabis. Is it any wonder that this plant (and that’s all it is), used properly, can treat an inordinate number of ill-health conditions?

Hopefully, we will not dally too long to follow the lead of Canada and Uruguay (among others), and take the “giant leap” to full legalisation.

History will crucify those who conspired and schemed to treat cannabis as a “dangerous drug” for so long, for their selfish gain. But it will be kind to those who did their part to make this versatile plant readily available for the benefit of all mankind.

NOEL KALICHARAN

via e-mail