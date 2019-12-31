My wish for TT in 2020

THE EDITOR: Clad in camouflage and their faces masked, two criminals broke into a gas station in Manzanilla and stole thousands of dollars in cash, cigarettes and alcohol.

Shortly after midnight on Sunday, the thieves used a grinder and cut through the door to the office of the business place. They also used the grinder to cut into the metal safe and steal the revenue from two days’ sales.

Such crimes these have become the norm in this country.

My wish for TT in 2020 is the security of all citizens. Some of us have become comfortably numb to violence and abuse. We become angry in the moment when it hits close to home, but then we soon forget and move on to other matters.

Unless crime meets people at their doorstep they couldn’t care less because they think it’s not their reality. They go so far as to justify the crime by saying the victims were probably involved in “something.” This is really insensitive to the victims.

So what do we do to make sure we still feel a sense of loss when people are murdered and robbed even though we may not know them?

We must recognise and value the lives and valuables lost. We must empathise with the families. We must stop accepting the violence and crime that plague our country. We must understand that it’s our personal responsibility to see the humanity in each other.

That collectively is my wish for 2020.

SIMON WRIGHT

London, UK