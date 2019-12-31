More help for Yum Yumm baker

Shania Moonsammy, 20, owner of Oh Yum Yumm.

There has been an outpouring of support to Shania Moonsammy, owner of local baking company, Oh Yum Yumm, after heavy criticism of one of her cakes went viral on social media. She says she will use the criticism to grow and do her best to improve her craft.

On Saturday night, a Facebook post by Dana Pierre began circulating. She complained about a cake she ordered from Oh Yum Yumm for her partner's birthday, and attached two photos — the cake she wanted replicated, and the one she got.

Several users joined Pierre in her outrage over the $350 cake, which included cheese balls and paper as part of the decoration. It was also the topic of several jokes and memes and even reached international entertainment news website, The Shade Room.

The baker eventually replied on her business page, denying several of Pierre's claims and defending her work, but the criticism continued. She said she even received threats about choking her, calling the police for her and finding out where she lives.

Moonsammy is self-taught and has been baking for the past four years. She told Newsday she created her business after sitting CSEC examinations and graduating from Holy Faith Convent, Couva.

"I always liked baking as a personal hobby. It was just something that I did and then I actually did a cake for my boyfriend for his birthday some years ago, and ever since that cake, friends and family were messaging and asking if I could do one similar to that."

She said she watched a lot of YouTube videos and other bakers. She wanted to go to culinary school at TTHTI (TT Hospitality and Tourism Institute) three years ago but could not afford it. She said her phone has been "going crazy" since the post went viral. She also agrees she could have done a better job.

ALL IS FORGIVEN

"Honestly, no (I was not pleased with how it came out). But I said I'd send her the picture first and see if she likes it." She said Pierre saw pictures of the cake and also saw it in person and said she was pleased. In addition to the cake, 12 cupcakes were part of the package and she said Pierre loved how they tasted.

Only after her friends and family began to tease her about the cake's appearance, according to Moonsammy, did Pierre take issue. She said Pierre had also agreed to cheese balls being used as decorations around the base of the cake. "I don't think that is fair, but it is understandable."

Newsday contacted Pierre who said she is willing to take "full blame" for the miscommunication which led to cheese balls being used. "She probably did tell it to me and I didn't realise. I probably didn't read it correctly. If I had known and I watched the message properly, I would have told her no."

She said apart from that, she was generally disappointed in the quality of the cake but she forgives Moonsammy. The two have since exchanged bank account information to arrange a full refund. Pierre said she wished the baker told her she would be unable to replicate the cake as the drama could have been prevented.

"I am a reasonable person and I understand that she is not a professional now. If it is that she is sorry for what she did and is willing to make up for it, that is okay." Moonsammy said she ended up posting on Facebook in response to Pierre out of frustration, but she understands it was unprofessional and is apologetic.

"My cakes are far from perfect, but at the same time I don't want people to think I feel I 'make it.' The goal was always to improve. Any business that is starting off, their aim is always to keep getting better. You can't wait until you are perfect to start a business. You have to start from somewhere."

HELP POURS IN

Asked how she feels about the negative publicity she has been receiving, she said: "It is a horrible situation for anybody to be in.

"But I am looking at it from a positive point of view, because the only place I can go from here is up. Right now, everybody knows the name, so right now my aim is to change the stigma behind it.

"I took all the criticism and all the feedback and I am definitely going to work on everything." But on Monday afternoon, she began receiving several offers to assist her in moving forward with the business.

Jacqueline Ramoutarsingh, a professional baker, then reached out to Moonsammy on Newsday's Facebook page, offering her a free cake-decorating course.

Ramoutarsingh is the owner of Wacko Jacko Cake Studio in Gulf View, La Romaine, and completed a masterclass in cake decorating at the Wilton School in Chicago. She said she had also trained internationally with Food Network stars. She wants to take the young baker under her wing.

Her post said, "I admire your passion, drive and love for the art form. We all start as beginners and get better and better. I have learnt that every baker has a bad day sometimes and will be criticized at some point or the other. Don’t give up. The key is your passion."

Moonsammy also received an offer by radio personality Sunny Bling to sponsor beginner and advanced classes at Central School of Culinary Arts in Chaguanas. She also said the CEO of TTHTI offered her a complimentary short course in cake decorating. In addition, she also was offered free access to two-time Food Network competitor Jeromie Jones' online courses.

A Facebook group called Tobago Entrepreneurs Business Network also reached out to create a "package of services" for the young baker. Kristal Manswell began by offering her expertise in brand development and consultation and called on other entrepreneurs and businesses to reach out.

She told Newsday, "Even though I never met Shania, when people were sharing memes and laughing on her page on Sunday, I though 'What can I do to revert this type of negative energy into a positive situation?' "Instead of criticising Shania, what could we, members of the private sector do to help?'"

The group will also be forming a youth entrepreneurship mentorship programme to assist new businesses. Moonsammy told Newsday she was "extremely thankful" and overwhelmed by the feedback. She said it reminded her that there are still good people out there who care."