Mendez Sporting Club brings unity to South village

Four-year-old Arianna Maharaj got to house call from Santa Clause courtesy the Mendez Sporting Club. - Jonathan Ramnanansingh

MENDEZ Sporting Club has transitioned the quiet, rural community of Mendez Village, Siparia, into an active and people-centred neighbourhood.

Having established itself approximately 65 years ago, the club has grown from strength to strength, especially within the past 20 years. During its early stages, the sporting organisation mainly focused on cricket.

Throughout the years however, and with an influx of younger committee members, the club began hosting an array of multi-cultural and multi-discipline activities such football tournaments, concerts, cooking competitions, distributing book vouchers, Christmas and Divali celebrations and several other initiatives solely intent on uniting the community and environs. To date, the Mendez Sporting Club Easter Bazaar is one of the biggest public events held in the southland attracting thousands of supporters from across the twin-island republic.

Upon the election of Winston Hansraj as club president nearly two decades ago, sports and community projects have intensified. Villagers and even members of external communities have lent support to the growing club adding ideas and contributing to their many works within the community.

“The Mendez Sporting Club has brought unity in the community,” stated public relations officer Fraklin Hansraj. “People like what we are doing and want to be involved and put out a helping hand. The money is recycled and is used for the community. We assist schools, religious organisations, sick and mourning families. But, we do these things behind the scenes and do not believe we should publicise all of our good works.”

Recently, the club held its annual Christmas treat at its headquarters on Kay Trace Recreation Ground. Hampers were provided to single parent homes while scores of children were treated to a day of fun, games and of course, Santa Clause. During the toy distribution, four-year old Arinna Maharaj requested to hug Santa but was unable to join the long, tedious line due to illness and loss of eyesight. In true Christmas spirit, the club decided to personalise her meeting and opted to bring Santa to the home of little Maharaj.

“We decided that we should bring Santa to her home to spend some more time with her. Every week or two, Arianna has to go to Mt. Hope Hospital with her mom to spend a night undergoing therapy and other tests. It is a burden for the family and by doing this, it would have also brought a little more awareness in the village. We got a lot of response from the villagers and even those from out of the area,” Hansraj added.

The tiny community, bordered by Quinam Beach, Siparia, Penal and Scott’s Road, also boasts the likes of former long-distance runner, Moses Ranghell, who won TT’s first ever marathon in 1983.

Mendez Sporting Club is still popularly known for its participation in community cricket leagues and also plays host to a windball league. This competition incorporates participation from women and is designed in a more family-oriented structure. The club believes these unisex teams increase socialisation and creates a positive platform for both young and older residents.

Earlier in 2019, three of its members – Gene Kovar, Ian Sookram and Ravi Sankar – recently passed their umpiring exams gaining certification via the National Umpires Council and TT Cricket Board. Additionally, Penal/Debe Regional Corporation chairman, Dr Allen Sammy, also visited the club recognising its efforts towards strengthening communities.

In 2018, there was an infestation of locusts throughout the mainly farming village. The club utilised its Facebook page to highlight its plight to the relevant authorities and within three days, a Ministry of Health team was dispatched to spray the community.

“Social media via our Facebook page has increased our popularity significantly,” added the PR officer. “We just want to highlight the works of our village. The club has and is doing that. Social media has transferred our stories worldwide. We continue to get support from other neighbouring clubs, organisations and committees. We welcome more members to help us along. It’s very rewarding and you feel a lot of self-gratification.”

With a packed year of activities on the horizon, the club is gearing up for another action-packed 12 months.

Mendez Sporting Club Committee – Winston Hansraj (president), Russell Kovar (vice-president), Cindy Thompson (secretary), Rabindranath Ramlal (treasurer), Franklin Hansraj (public relations officer), Dipnarine Lochan, Kissoon Balkaran, Jagdesh Kissoon, Rohit Gangaram, Anil Harrilal (committee members)