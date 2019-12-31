Man’s fingers chopped off in Mayaro

Police are searching for a suspect who chopped off four fingers from the left hand of a Couva man..

Police said Bevon George, of Todds Road, was liming with friends at Gran Lagoon, Mayaro, at around 1 am on Sunday when he was approached by a man he knew.

The man began chopping George with a cutlass, severing all the fingers except the thumb on his left hand before running away.

Friends took George to the Mayaro Health Facility where doctors treated him and transferred him to the hospital, where he is warded.

Police said they are not sure of a reason for the chopping but believe it was over a past grievance.

Investigators said an arrest is imminent, as the suspect was known for his violent behaviour in the past.

Mayaro CID are continuing enquiries.