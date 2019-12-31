Hosein spins North to victory

Akeal Hosein -

LEFT-ARM spinner Akeal Hosein destroyed South’s batsmen in the second innings to guide North to an eight-wicket win in the Koyash Enterprise/TT Cricket Board North-South Cricket Classic, at National Cricket Centre in Couva, on Monday’s third and final day.

Resuming on 238/8 in their first innings, North were eventually bowled out for 276 to earn a 40-run lead. Yannic Cariah top scored with 67 and Terrance Hinds was unbeaten on 44. The spin pair of Jon Russ Jaggesar and Imran Khan were the chief wicket takers grabbing 4/66 and 4/71 respectively.

South were short of two batsmen in the second innings as first innings top scorer Cephas Cooper (74) and Khan could not bat because of injuries. The match seemed to be heading for a draw with South on 93/2 with captain Denesh Ramdin and Kyle Hope at the crease. Hosein had other ideas as he ended with 5/65 as South closed their innings on 142/8. Hinds, who snatched four wickets in the first innings, finished with 2/29. Hope cracked 53 and Ramdin contributed 42, but North had the simple task of chasing 103 for victory.

Keagan Simmons led the way with 52 and Joshua Da Silva ended on 44 not out as North got to 103/2. The match was used as preparation for the upcoming Regional Four-Day Tournament that starts early January.

SUMMARISED SCORES

South 236 (Cephas Cooper 74, Kyle Hope 35; Terrance Hinds 4/33, Akeal Hosein 3/68, Yannic Cariah 2/79) and 142/8 (K Hope 53, Denesh Ramdin 42; Akeal Hosein 5/65, Hinds 2/29) vs North 276 (Y Cariah 67, T Hinds 44 not out, Jon Russ Jagessar 4/66, Imran Khan 4/71) and 103/2 (Keagan Simmons 52, Joshua Da Silva 44 not out) North won by eight wickets