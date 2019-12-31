Homeless man killed in east PoS

Stock photo

Police are investigating the murder of a homeless man on Duncan Street, Port of Spain, on Monday night.

Police said Alvin Wallace was shot and killed as he slept near the Freelancers Pan Tent, at around 8.30 pm.

Residents said they heard the gunshots and called the police.

Police from the Duncan Street post found Wallace bleeding on the ground. A district medical officer was called in and declared him dead

Investigators said they do not have a motive for the killing.