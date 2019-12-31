Gambler sues man

A gambler has sued a casino manager for $.9 million which he lent him to open a private members club. Faizul Ramjohn of Ramatally Park, Fyzabad, claims in a lawsuit he filed in the San Fernando High court, that he loaned $1m to Brian Phillip in 2009.

According to the lawsuit filed by attorney Jeevan Andrew Rampersad, Phillip works as casino manager at Ma Pau, South Trunk Road, La Romaine, and on March 18, 2009, he entered into an agreement with Ramjohn.

The agreement, Ramjohn said, involved him lending Phillip one million dollars, plus interest, to assist in purchasing equipment for setting up a private members’ club at No 141 Southern Main Road, Marabella.

Phillip agreed to repay Ramjohn by March 18, 2010. Ramjohn contends in his lawsuit that on July 17, 2017, Phillip paid him $100,000, leaving a balance of $900,000. However, the lawsuit said, Phillip has since refused to repay the balance despite the numerous occasions he had cause to speak to the defendant (Phillip).

In fact, Ramjohn said, Phillip has refused to return his telephone calls. He added that Phillip also refused to allow him into Ma Pau Casino where he (Ramjohn) is a bona fide member.

On February 20, Ramjohn said, he spoke to Phillip inside Ma Pau, La Romaine, about repayment of the loan, but to date, the $900,000 remains unpaid. Ramjohn said that his attorney Lennox Sanguinette, sent Phillip a pre-action protocol letter. He is claiming damages for breach of contract, five per cent interest on the sum and his legal cost as well.