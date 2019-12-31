CoP: Skeete an informant, not adversary

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith speaks at the police weekly press briefing at Police Administration Building, Port of Spain. PHOTO - SUREASH CHOLAI

Cecil Skeete, the Cocorite man who was shot dead near his home on Sunday night and who was purported to have been assaulted by Police Commissioner Gary Griffith, was not an enemy.

So said the CoP at Tuesday's press briefing.

Speaking at the Police Administration Building on Sackville Street, Port of Spain, Griffith slammed reports in the Trinidad Express that he described as suggesting he was involved in Skeete's death. He said both parties worked together to gather information on criminals and their ties to rogue police and even the media.

Showing a series of WhatsApp conversations and voicenotes he claimed were between Skeete and himself, on a monitor at the briefing room, Griffith said he harboured no ill will against Skeete, despite his criminal record.

He said, "The police intend to launch a thorough investigation on the reports made by Skeete on police officers and members of the media, which was formed to undermine and bring down a certain Commissioner of Police. If these individuals in any way were instrumental in calling a hit on Mr Skeete in order to cover their tracks it will be exposed.

"We also have information that a certain member of the media has been influenced financially to target certain individuals.

"I will reveal more on this matter but the only comments we have of Mr Skeete I wish to confirm is a sworn affidavit."

Griffith also accused the Express newspaper and a reporter of pursuing an agenda against the police and himself.

Police legal officer Christian Chandler questioned the validity of the reports and said there was no evidence to support claims the CoP had assaulted Skeete.

Referring to police protocol and regulations, Chandler said there was no evidence Skeete had receiveda receipt after making a report to the police after he was allegedly assaulted. He said there was also no evidence of a medical report to confirm he had been examined.

He commented, "This is nothing more than a particular journalist of a particular media house, hell bent on going down a road on tainting the commissioner's name and the institution he represents.

"Enough is enough. The commissioner has been quite patient on not running to the courts to seek legal redress, but I will say it is imminent now."