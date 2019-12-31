Contractor’s home firebombed, suspect held

A burnt curtain at the home of contractor Mervyn Graham in Plymouth Road where a suspect allegedly committed arson last Friday. - DAVID REID

A Tobago man is assisting police with investigations into the malicious damage and arson of property belonging to well-known Tobago contractor Mervyn Graham.

According to reports, last Friday, a truck owned by the contractor was damaged by the suspect and the man also attempted to set his house on fire.

The contractor and his family were not at their Union Village, Plymouth Road home when the incident occurred.

Graham said his neighbours apprised him of the situation and assisted in extinguishing the fire before it could spread.

Graham said CCTV showed the suspect committing the acts.

“Looking at the cameras, I saw the suspect coming from across the street where I have all my equipment parked. He came, he went downstairs with a cutlass and a bag in his hand. He broke the glass on the door with some chops, he turned around, he lighted a flambeau and throw it inside,” he said.

The contractor said thousands of dollars in equipment were damaged. Graham said this is not the first time an incident like this occurred, and he has made several reports to the police