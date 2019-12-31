Campbell wants to follow in mom’s footsteps

TT Olympic Committee’s Dr Terry Ali (L) presents the Sportswoman of the Year award to Euphemia Huggins, who collected the award on behalf of her daughter and TT cyclist Teniel Campbell, at the TTOC’s awards ceremony, at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain,on Sunday. - ROGER JACOB

TT Olympic Committee (TTOC) 2019 Sportswoman of the Year, Teniel Campbell, is following in the footsteps of her mother, Euphenia Huggins, who previously laid a foundation of success throughout her decorated sporting career.

Huggins received the esteemed award, on behalf of her daughter, at the annual ceremony, on Sunday. Campbell was unable to attend as she is currently in Italy gearing up for her first stint as a professional cyclist with women’s club Valcar Cylance.

The securing of this historical professional contract, partnered with an array of podium performances on the local, regional and international circuit over the past year, saw Campbell dethrone national sprinter, Michelle-Lee Ahye, who dominated this division from 2016 to 2018.

Via Facebook, Campbell expressed deep gratitude to God, her mother and other family members for their continuous support.

“It was always my desire to accomplish as much as my mother has in her sporting career and more. Another aspiration of mine, is to be included on the wall of the museum next to her, as the roots run very deep in sporting activities in my family. I am extremely proud of myself and my team for winning this prestigious award as we have many outstanding athletes in TT,” posted the 22-year-old cyclist.

Campbell lamented her inability to attend but was especially pleased to have her mother receive this illustrious award on her behalf.

“Unfortunately, I was unable to have the opportunity to dress elegantly and to be present. However, what better way to have my dear mother accept this prestigious award on my behalf! What I do is for my family and for those who were never given an opportunity! I am profoundly grateful to God for all of his blessings. With Him and my family, I am given direction towards excellence and purpose in my life!” she added.

Speaking with Huggins, on Monday, the former national basketball (Lakers), netball (Lakers) and long jumper (Simplex) believes her daughter’s recent achievements have already surpassed her previous accolades.

At the 1984 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Junior Games, in Puerto Rico, Campbell’s mom won gold in the long jump with a national record-breaking leap of 6.15m. Two years later, she was fourth in Santo Domingo. In 1988, Huggins represented TT at the Caribbean Basketball Games in Guyana and was crowned WITCO (West Indian Tobacco Company) Sportswoman of the Year alongside male recipient, Ian Bishop, in 1989.

One year later, she grabbed long jump bronze at the CAC Games in Mexico. Huggins is also pictured in the TT Museum as the only female athlete to be nominated for a national award in two sporting disciplines (netball and track and field) of the same year (1987).

“Mommy is proud of her daughter. Teniel works hard and makes so many sacrifices as a young lady. Now, it’s Teneil’s time. For me, she has already done so much more than I have. I will continue to support her and she chases her dreams in cycling,” Huggins said.