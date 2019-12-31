5-year-old shot in Laventille

N Touch
Tuesday 31 December 2019
A five-year-old boy is in hospital after being shot in a drive-by shooting on Erica Street, Laventille on Tuesday afternoon.

He was identified as Zackary Rodriguez.

According to reports, as a car drove along Upper Erica Street, Laventille, one of the occupants leaned out and started shooting at a group of unsuspecting people.

Rodriguez was shot in the left leg.

He was taken to Port of Spain General Hospital, where he was treated and is warded.

