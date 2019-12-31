5 times Trinis showed love in 2019

As some people reflect on the year, we look back at some of the stories that warmed hearts in 2019.

1.A Petit Valley man was hailed as a hero after he and others coaxed a patient down from the roof of the clinic block of the Port of Spain General Hospital, from which he threatened to jump.

2. Three-year-old Gabriella Lakhan, who needed a new heart and lungs, got help from readers to help fund medication.

3. In January, councillor for Cocoyea/Tarouba Teresa Lynch ran into a burning building to rescue pensioner Evans Williams, 85, who was trapped in his home at St Andrew's Street, Cocoyea.

4. WITHIN 24 hours of an appeal for funds to save the eyesight of former Presentation College, San Fernando, goalkeeper Tyrek Jhafari James, the amount needed had been raised – and surpassed.

5. Newsday highlighted a story about a young woman selling nuts in San Fernando to pay for medical school. People like you responded with contributions and financial commitments to help her.