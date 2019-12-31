Unforgettable 2019: The year in photos

Sometimes, just one photo can tell a whole story. Here are some of the most iconic events from each month this year, highlighted in pictures.

JANUARY

In early January, Government announced that its highly anticipated tourism mega-project, Sandals Tobago would not go forward. They attributed Sandals' decision to withdraw the project to the cumulative effect of the negative publicity about the project.

FEBRUARY

Republic Bank Exodus changed its song of choice for the Panorama final to the hugely popular Savannah Grass by Kees Dieffenthaller, sparking a legal challenge to Pan Trinbago's regulations. The band was eventually allowed to play their song of choice.

In the first judge-alone criminal trial of a murder case, Justice Gillian Lucky found Kwasi Forde not guilty.

Kes the Band thrills with Savannah Grass.

MARCH

Grenadian artiste Mr Killa wins Soca Monarch competition.

APRIL

Reggae artist Buju Banton, in his first Trinidad performance after being freed for drug trafficking charges in the United States. Prior to the concert police searched the artiste's hotel room. Police Commissioner Gary Griffith met with Banton to make amends.

Dylan Chidick,17, from Point Fortin, once homeless, was accepted to 18 universities in the United States.

MAY

Former attorney general Anand Ramlogan and former United National Congress Senator Gerald Ramdeen were arrested and charged over their alleged roles in a multi-million legal fee kickback conspiracy. Also pleading guilty and turning state witness was British QC Vincent Nelson.

Naomi Nelson,14, was killed when she was shot once in the back of the head on the night of May 3, during a shootout between police and unidentified gunmen at Big Yard in Carenage.

Eight inmates escaped from the Golden Grove Prisons in Arouca.

JUNE

During the first two weeks in June Government processed over 15,000 Venezuelans in a registration exercise that gave them one year to live and work in TT.

JULY

Veteran playwright Raymond Choo Kong

Seven fishermen from Orange Valley died after they were attacked at sea. Their bodies were found over several days.

Located along the Manzanilla Mayaro Road, on the stretch of coconut trees, grass, flowers and asphalt, after what locals call the Cocal Bridge, and in the midst of vendors selling produce, Ishmael Samad opened a book store and library.

AUGUST

Port of Spain South MP Marlene McDonald lost her ministry portfolio after she was arrested and charged with conspiracy to defraud and money laundering. McDonald spent three days at a nursing home before accessing bail. She was charged, along with her common-law husband Michael Carew and three others.

Trinidad and Tobago hosted Carifesta.

SEPTEMBER

Dr Linda Baboolal, the first woman to hold the office of President of the Senate in TT, died.

HEAVY rains and strong gusts associated with tropical storm Karen wreaked havoc in Tobago, triggering widespread flooding and damage to houses and commercial properties.

OCTOBER

A bizarre story was revealed by Police Commissioner Gary Griffith alleging human trafficking and modern-day slavery at an Arouca church.

Former Chief Justices Satnarine Sharma and Clinton Bernard died.

NOVEMBER

Secretary-general of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) Satnarayan Maharaj died.

Images of models in skimpy swimwear walking the aisles of the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Port of Spain were posted online and led to a firestorm of condemnation.

David John-Williams was not reelected as the TT Football Association president.

DECEMBER

Legislation decriminalising the use and possession of cannabis was proclaimed.

Trinidad and Tobago demonetised its cotton-based $100 dollar bill and replaced it with a polymer version.