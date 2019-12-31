N Touch
Tuesday 31 December 2019
Unforgettable 2019: The year in photos

Sometimes, just one photo can tell a whole story. Here are some of the most iconic events from each month this year, highlighted in pictures.

JANUARY

In early January, Government announced that its highly anticipated tourism mega-project, Sandals Tobago would not go forward. They attributed Sandals' decision to withdraw the project to the cumulative effect of the negative publicity about the project.

Sandals Resorts International chief executive officer, Gebhard Rainer, left, and National Security Minister Stuart Young address media following the announcement that it was withdrawing participation in a Sandals Tobago project. PHOTO BY JEFF K MAYERS

FEBRUARY

Republic Bank Exodus changed its song of choice for the Panorama final to the hugely popular Savannah Grass by Kees Dieffenthaller, sparking a legal challenge to Pan Trinbago's regulations. The band was eventually allowed to play their song of choice.

Exodus

In the first judge-alone criminal trial of a murder case, Justice Gillian Lucky found Kwasi Forde not guilty.

Kwasi Forde, the first man to be free using the judge-alone trial at the San Fernando High court. He was freed over the cover girl murder in 2005. PHOTO BY LINCOLN HOLDER

Kes the Band thrills with Savannah Grass.

MY SAVANNAH: Soca star Kees Dieffenthaller at the Queen's Park Savannah during an interview with Newsday's Joan Rampersad. His hit Savannah Grass placed second in the Road March race. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

MARCH

Grenadian artiste Mr Killa wins Soca Monarch competition.

The victor: Mr Killa leads his warriors in his battle to victory for the 2019 International Power Soca Monarch crown at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain. 

APRIL

Reggae artist Buju Banton, in his first Trinidad performance after being freed for drug trafficking charges in the United States. Prior to the concert police searched the artiste's hotel room. Police Commissioner Gary Griffith met with Banton to make amends.

Reggae artist Buju Banton shakes Police Commissioner Gary Griffith's hand during the I am Legend concert at the Queens Park Savannah in April, 2019. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

Dylan Chidick,17, from Point Fortin, once homeless, was accepted to 18 universities in the United States.

Dylan Chidick with admission counsellors from the College of New Jersey, which he started in the fall.

MAY

Former attorney general Anand Ramlogan and former United National Congress Senator Gerald Ramdeen were arrested and charged over their alleged roles in a multi-million legal fee kickback conspiracy. Also pleading guilty and turning state witness was British QC Vincent Nelson.

Pamela Elder SC and her client Anand Ramlogan leaving POS Magistrate court on Monday, May 6, 2019. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

Naomi Nelson,14, was killed when she was shot once in the back of the head on the night of May 3, during a shootout between police and unidentified gunmen at Big Yard in Carenage.

Relatives and friends mourn the loss of Naomi Nelson at the L'Anse Mitan Grounds, Seaview Gardens, Carenage yesterday. Naomi was shot and killed during a police shootout with gunmen on May 3. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE.

Eight inmates escaped from the  Golden Grove Prisons in Arouca.

Occupants are removed from a National Helicopter Services Ltd helicopter after it crashed at Windy Hill, La Resource North off the Arima Old Road, in Arouca, during a search for escaped prisoners on May 18, 2019. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

JUNE

During the first two weeks in June Government processed over 15,000 Venezuelans in a registration exercise that gave them one year to live and work in TT.

Police monitor Venezuelans as they rush to enter Achievors Banquet Hall, Duncan Village, San Fernando to register by the 5 pm deadline June 14. The Ministry of National Security reports registration ended at 1.45 am on June 15. PHOTO BY VASHTI SINGH

JULY

Veteran playwright Raymond Choo Kong

Promotional portrait of Raymond Choo Kong for Murder, Anyone? circa 1993, Hotel Normandie Dinner Theatre. PHOTO BY MARK LYNDERSAY

Seven fishermen from Orange Valley died after they were attacked at sea. Their bodies were found over several days.

The body of fisherman Anand Rampersad is moved to a hearse at the Orange Valley docks. PHOTO BY VIDYA THURAB

Located along the Manzanilla Mayaro Road, on the stretch of coconut trees, grass, flowers and asphalt, after what locals call the Cocal Bridge, and in the midst of vendors selling produce, Ishmael Samad opened a book store and library.

Ishmael Samad at his book shop, The Book Junkie, on Manzanilla Beach. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE

AUGUST

Port of Spain South MP Marlene McDonald lost her ministry portfolio after she was arrested and charged with conspiracy to defraud and money laundering. McDonald spent three days at a nursing home before accessing bail. She was charged, along with her common-law husband Michael Carew and three others.

Port of Spain South MP Marlene McDonald, right, speaks to media as she leaves the Port of Spain Magistrate's Court after securing bail as PNM member Irene Hinds looks on. PHOTO BY JEFF MAYERS

Trinidad and Tobago hosted Carifesta.

Minister of Culture Dr Nyan Gasby Dolly hands over the Carifesta baton to Antigua and Barbuda’s Daryll Matthew, Minister of Sports Culture and Arts at the closing ceremony of Carifesta at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

SEPTEMBER

Dr Linda Baboolal, the first woman to hold the office of President of the Senate in TT, died.

The funeral service of the late Dr. Linda Baboolal at the All Saint's Anglican Church, Port of Spain. Baboolal was the first woman to serve as president of the senate and acting president of Trinidad and Tobago. She was also a former MP for Barataria/San Juan. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.

HEAVY rains and strong gusts associated with tropical storm Karen wreaked havoc in Tobago, triggering widespread flooding and damage to houses and commercial properties.

Tropical Storm Karen caused flooding, strong winds, and choppy waters at the Scarborough Esplanade on September 22. PHOTO BY DAVID REID

OCTOBER

A bizarre story was revealed by Police Commissioner Gary Griffith alleging human trafficking and modern-day slavery at an Arouca church.

Members of the TTPS secure the compound of the Transformed Life Ministries Centre, where they conducted a raid. Photo by Angelo Marcelle.

Former Chief Justices Satnarine Sharma and Clinton Bernard died.

Former Chief Justice Satnarine Sharma.

LAST TRIP: Former chief justice Clinton Bernard's flag-draped coffin is brought into the Church of the Assumption in Maraval for his funeral. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

NOVEMBER

Secretary-general of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) Satnarayan Maharaj died.

The cremation of the secretary-general of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) Satnarayan “Sat” Maharaj at the Caroni cremation site. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

Images of models in skimpy swimwear walking the aisles of the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Port of Spain were posted online and led to a firestorm of condemnation.

Models strut their stuff inside the Holy Trinity Cathedral. PHOTO BY JEFF K MAYERS

David John-Williams was not reelected as the TT Football Association president. 

David John-Williams speaking to the media after defeating Raymond Tim Kee in the November 29, 2015 TTFA elections at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE

DECEMBER

Legislation decriminalising the use and possession of cannabis was proclaimed.

Clyde Noel, right, shows a quantity of marijuana at the All Mansions of Rastafari compound in Diego Martin.

Trinidad and Tobago demonetised its cotton-based $100 dollar bill and replaced it with a polymer version.

Jade Bowen holds a one hundred bill in Port-of-Spain on Thursday. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE
