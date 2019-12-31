Unforgettable 2019: The year in photos

Sometimes, just one photo can tell a whole story. Here are some of the most iconic events from each month this year, highlighted in pictures.
JANUARY
In early January, Government announced that its highly anticipated tourism mega-project, Sandals Tobago would not go forward. They attributed Sandals' decision to withdraw the project to the cumulative effect of the negative publicity about the project.
FEBRUARY
Republic Bank Exodus changed its song of choice for the Panorama final to the hugely popular Savannah Grass by Kees Dieffenthaller, sparking a legal challenge to Pan Trinbago's regulations. The band was eventually allowed to play their song of choice.
In the first judge-alone criminal trial of a murder case, Justice Gillian Lucky found Kwasi Forde not guilty.
Reggae artist Buju Banton, in his first Trinidad performance after being freed for drug trafficking charges in the United States. Prior to the concert police searched the artiste's hotel room. Police Commissioner Gary Griffith met with Banton to make amends.
Dylan Chidick,17, from Point Fortin, once homeless, was accepted to 18 universities in the United States.
MAY
Former attorney general Anand Ramlogan and former United National Congress Senator Gerald Ramdeen were arrested and charged over their alleged roles in a multi-million legal fee kickback conspiracy. Also pleading guilty and turning state witness was British QC Vincent Nelson.
Naomi Nelson,14, was killed when she was shot once in the back of the head on the night of May 3, during a shootout between police and unidentified gunmen at Big Yard in Carenage.
Eight inmates escaped from the Golden Grove Prisons in Arouca.
JUNE
During the first two weeks in June Government processed over 15,000 Venezuelans in a registration exercise that gave them one year to live and work in TT.
JULY
Veteran playwright Raymond Choo Kong
Seven fishermen from Orange Valley died after they were attacked at sea. Their bodies were found over several days.
Located along the Manzanilla Mayaro Road, on the stretch of coconut trees, grass, flowers and asphalt, after what locals call the Cocal Bridge, and in the midst of vendors selling produce, Ishmael Samad opened a book store and library.
AUGUST
Port of Spain South MP Marlene McDonald lost her ministry portfolio after she was arrested and charged with conspiracy to defraud and money laundering. McDonald spent three days at a nursing home before accessing bail. She was charged, along with her common-law husband Michael Carew and three others.
