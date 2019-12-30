WASA: Beware of fraudsters

The Water and Sewage Authority (WASA) is warning vendors and contractors to be careful when approached by people claiming to be officials representing the authority with cheque payments.

WASA said in a release on Monday, people are approaching vendors and contractors with fraudulent cheques for goods and services.

The release reminded the public to follow the proper procedure to avoid fraudsters;

All cheques for payment by WASA are to be collected at the Cheque Payments/Paymaster Department at its head office, Farm Road, St. Joseph. WASA does not deliver cheques to vendors or contractors.

Customers must present proper authorisation and ID at WASAs cheque payments or paymaster department to receive their cheques.

All queries or concerns about invoices should be lraised at the purchasing department.

The release also told the public to contact the police Fraud Squad if they were approached by anyone claiming to deliver cheques for WASA.