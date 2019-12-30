Two shootings in downtown PoS within 1 hour

A man is being treated after he was shot nine times early on Monday morning at the corner of Charlotte and Park Streets, Port of Spain.

Police said Richard Weekes, 29, of Calvary Hill, was standing at the corner at around 7.05 am when a silver Nissan wagon drove up. The passengers fired several shots at him.

He was shot eight times in the chest and once in the head before the car drove off.

Investigators believe another person was involved in the shooting, as they later found the car abandoned on George Street with bullet holes in one side, suggesting someone fired back at Weekes' attackers.

Weekes was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital.

An hour earlier, at around 6 am, gunmen fired at the George Street apartment complexes.

No one was hurt in this incident.