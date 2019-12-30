N Touch
Monday 30 December 2019
follow us
News

Tobago cruiseship tourist robbed, suspect held

A 57-year -old man is assisting police investigating a larceny involving two tourists from the Costa Magica Cruise liner.

Police said around 11.15 am on Sunday, Marzena Milewska and her daughter Nathalie Chhzynska left their bag, containing a Samsung phone valued at €370 and €330 in cash on Rockley Bay, on Milford Road, Scarborough, near Standard, and walked along the beach for ten-15 minutes.

When they came back they realised their bags were missing. A passer-by helped them by contacting the police.

A man nearby was arrested and searched and the missing items found.

PC Wharwood is continuing investigations.

Today's Most Popular
Today's Most Popular
Comments

Reply to "Tobago cruiseship tourist robbed, suspect held"

News