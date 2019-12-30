Tobago cruiseship tourist robbed, suspect held

A 57-year -old man is assisting police investigating a larceny involving two tourists from the Costa Magica Cruise liner.

Police said around 11.15 am on Sunday, Marzena Milewska and her daughter Nathalie Chhzynska left their bag, containing a Samsung phone valued at €370 and €330 in cash on Rockley Bay, on Milford Road, Scarborough, near Standard, and walked along the beach for ten-15 minutes.

When they came back they realised their bags were missing. A passer-by helped them by contacting the police.

A man nearby was arrested and searched and the missing items found.

PC Wharwood is continuing investigations.