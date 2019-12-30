Speyside man charged for stealing from tourists

Tourists from the Costa Magica and Pacific Princess cruise ships shop at the Port of Scarborough after docking on Sunday. PHOTO COURTESY DIVISION OF TOURISM - DIVISION OF TOURISM

Fifty-seven-year-old Terrence Cordner will reappear in the Scarborough Magistrate’s First Court on January 7, after pleading not guilty to the charge of larceny involving two tourists from the Costa Magica cruise liner on Sunday.

Cordner, of Speyside, appeared before Magistrate Indrani Cedeno on Monday to answer the charge. He initially pleaded guilty but provided an explanation. His plea was then changed to not guilty. Bail was denied and Cordner was remanded into custody.

Police said around 11.15am on Sunday, Marzena Milewska and her daughter Nathalie Chhzynska left their bag, containing a Samsung phone valued at €370 and €330 in cash on Rockley Bay, on Milford Road, Scarborough, near Standard store, and walked along the beach for ten-15 minutes.

When they came back they realised their bags were missing. A passer-by helped them by contacting the police. The suspect was arrested nearby.

On learning of the the incident on Sunday, Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles expressed his disappointment over the situation but was impressed with the efficiency and professionalism of the police in arresting a suspect and retrieving the stolen items. Charles also commended the individual who assisted the tourists and ensured the police was contacted.

He said, “This is a perfect example of all hands-on deck in the fight against crime. All acts of crime must be condemned. It cannot be a situation where we regard some crime as small and others big, because the small ones eventually turn into heinous ones. We must not tolerate any form of criminal or deviant behaviour.

“However, I am indeed grateful that these tourists were able to return to their cruise liner with their items and now due process will take place for the perpetrator. Huge commendations to the TTPS, Tobago Division and that conscientious passerby who assisted.”

He also showered praise on the Tourism Oriented Policing Unit.

“It is important to give credit where credit is due, and I personally commend the officers of the Tourism Oriented Policing Unit. Their willingness and swiftness to act and restore can make the difference in a tourist returning to our shores or never wanting to return. I encourage all police officers to continue fulfilling their motto, to protect and serve with PRIDE, even in the face of increasing societal challenges.”

Charles urged all residents of Tobago to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings in the protection and preservation of Tobago.

“If we are to maintain the beauty of our island, then this must be a collective effort. When we hide or protect criminals, or simply turn a blind eye, we are in essence destroying our island and negatively impacting the legacy we leave for future generations.” Charles encouraged all to co-operate with the police as they seek to maintain law and order.