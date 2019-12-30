‘Smeagol’ charged with murder

Cleavon Johnson, also known as Smeagol, hs been charged with the murder of Jahway Adams in August this year.

Johnson, from El Dorado, was also charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition and shooting with intent.

According to reports, Adams and a woman were walking along Tombasson Road, Caura, when a man they knew ran out of some bushes and shot at them both.

The woman ran away, and returned shortly to find Adams dead.

Investigations were supervised by ASP (Ag.) Sean Dhilpaul of HBI Region 2. Johnson was charged by PC Joseph, also of HBI Region 2, on December 28.