Red House in finishing stages, Mille Fleurs in 2 weeks

Restoration works continue at the Red House on Abercromby Street, Port of Spain on November 20. - Jeff Mayers

UDECOTT chairman Noel Garcia says the restoration of the Red House in Port of Spain is in its finishing stages.

"We expect to hand over (to Parliament) January 10. Thereafter the Parliament will decide when to reopen."

Garcia told Newsday in a telephone interview on Monday that current work on the Red House includes: landscaping, touching up the paintwork and minor washing, as some of the paint had got dirty; laying carpets; putting in chairs; and testing the systems.

"We are really now in the finishing stages. You will see a building that is almost finished."

He said that Udecott's record speaks for itself and cited the completed projects of Stollmeyer's Castle and Whitehall. He also mentioned the historic Mille Fleurs building, on which work was still ongoing, but said it should be completed in a couple of weeks. Garcia added that these projects have all been kept within time.

"The Red House will mark the end of the grand restoration projects."

When Newsday visited on Monday there was scaffolding on the Abercromby Street side and Knox Street between Abercromby Street and Knox and Hart Streets remained blocked to traffic.