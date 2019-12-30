Pro baker offers free course to Oh Yum Yumm

Jacqueline Ramoutarsingh, owner of Wacko Jacko Cake Studio (left)

AMIDST the backlash local baking company Oh Yum Yumm has received since Sunday, there has been some positive feedback.

On Sunday, a post by a dissatisfied customer went viral, along with pictures of the cake she received from Shania Moonsammy It also looked very different from the one the customer asked her to replicate, which was the main issue highlighted in the post.

The baker spoke with Newsday on Monday morning, saying she would work on her craft and try her best to improve.

Jacqueline Ramoutarsingh, a professional baker, then reached out to Moonsammy under Newsday's Facebook post of the article, offering her a free cake-decorating course.

Ramoutarsingh is the owner of Wacko Jacko Cake Studio in Gulf View, La Romaine, and completed a masterclass

in cake decorating at the Wilton School in Chicago. She said she had also trained internationally with Food Network stars.

She wants to take the young baker under her wing.

Her post said, "I admire your passion, drive and love for the art form. We all start as beginners and get better and better. I have learnt that every baker has a bad day sometimes and will be criticized at some point or the other. Don’t give up. The key is your passion."

Ramoutarsingh also left her contact details.

Newsday broke this news to Moonsammy, who was very grateful,and glad to see a positive outcome from all the drama.

"I really appreciate what this person has said.

In response to Ramoutarsingh, she said, "Thank you for seeing something in me that a lot of people aren't seeing. I'm very passionate about what I do. I have no words."

She said it reminded her that there are still good people out there who care.

Newsday contacted Ramoutarsingh, who said she understands what it's like to be a self-taught beginner, and sympathised with Moonsammy.

Asked about the negative posts on social media, she said, "I was heartbroken, because I know she now starting, and you could see she has a love for it. She probably just doesn't know certain things because she's self-taught and needs a bit of training but I think she will get there."

She said people ask her to teach courses very often, but she has never had the time to dedicate to it. But after seeing the backlash Moonsammy received, she said she would make the time to help.

"She kind of reminds me of me when I was young, with what I love to do."

Asked what she would like to say to other young and upcoming bakers, she encouraged them not to give up on their dreams.

"Just keep going for it. You'll get better and better. Criticism is a good thing because you can learn from it, and it makes you a stronger person."

Moonsammy told Newsday she called Ramoutarsingh and accepted her offer.