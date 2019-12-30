Police, zoo urge: Use fireworks wisely

Spectators look on at the fireworks on the final night of the Divali celebrations at the NCIC Nagar in Chaguanas on Saturday sings for the audience on the final night of the Divali celebrations at the NCIC Nagar in Chaguanas on Saturday - ELLIOT FRANCOIS

AS the country gets set to ring in 2020 on Tuesday night, the police are advising the public to be aware of the law on fireworks and scratch bombs.

The Zoological Society (ZSTT) is also appealing to people, as they join in the end-of-year celebration, to be responsible in using fireworks.

In a paid advertisement, the police said under the Summary Offences Act, “Any person who throws, casts, sets fire to, or lets off any fireworks within any town is liable to a fine of $1,000.”

The police warned that fireworks are not to be used indoors, near dry grass or anywhere that may cause injury to people or animals or damage to property, and should not be sold to a child under 16.

The police also advised the public to note the Explosives (Prohibition of Scratch Bombs) order 2018, , which prohibits people from manufacturing, importing, keeping, conveying or selling scratch bombs.

The police said anyone found breaching the order may be liable on indictment, to a fine of $20,000 or ten years' imprisonment or forfeiture of the items.

During Divali celebrations in 2018, the use of scratch bombs and fireworks was said to be responsible for the destruction of three family homes and a business in Couva.

The police said, “We encourage fireworks users to act responsibly and bear safety in mind at all times.”

A similar call came from president of the ZSTT Gupte Lutchmedial.

During the Independence Day fireworks at the Queen’s Park Savannah, animals at the Emperor Valley Zoo were said to have been traumatised by the noisy display, which was also blamed for the death of a newly acquired male red baby kangaroo and several small birds.

A week before that, the zoo also complained about noise from an event at cricket icon Brian Lara's home nearby, for which Lara later apologised. Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat intervened to have the noise turned down.

After the Independence Day incident the zoo called for a ban on fireworks.

In a statement on Monday, Lutchmedial strongly urged people to "consider the harmful impact of noisy fireworks on all animals that are in proximity to the places throughout TT where these fireworks are being set off."

Vulnerable people, especially the elderly and infirm, should also be considered, he said.

From an environmental perspective, he said fireworks are harmful, causing extensive air pollution in a short amount of time, leaving metal particles, dangerous toxins, harmful chemicals and smoke in the air for hours and days.

The soo sent thanks in advance to in advance to those "who will heed this call and exercise discretion and limit the use of noisy fireworks during this time or even better find alternative ways for their celebrations.”