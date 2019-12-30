Police tell drivers, cyclists: Follow traffic rules

Vehicles pile up on the steep hill on Short Street , San Fernando as pedestrians have to walk across on on High Street . - Vashti Singh

Drivers and cyclists have been warned to follow all road traffic rules as the police will take a zero-tolerance approach to breaches of traffic violations.

In a release on Monday, the police said officers would be doing widespread driving-under-the-influence (DUI) exercises and other road exercises in the coming days.

Drivers have also been reminded that excessive speeding is one of the leading causes of road traffic deaths and exceeding a speed limit is an offence under the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act.

The release said, “Joint exercises with the Licensing Authority are also planned to deal with violations associated with commercial vehicles including overloading, excessive projections and violations of route permits.

The police urged drivers to be careful and responsible on the roads.

They reminded drivers that the legal limit of alcohol is 35 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. They said offenders could pay a fine of up to $12,000 or three years' imprisonment for a first offence, $22,500 or five years' imprisonment for a second offence and be permanently disqualified from driving for a third offence.

They said alcohol impairs both judgement and co-ordination skil, which are essential elements of driving safely.

The Traffic and Highway Patrol Units, along with DUI Units and task forces from all nine policing divisions, are said to have started strategic enforcement exercises targeting DUI, speed and mobile phone use.

The police thanked all road users for complying with road safety rules and regulations and hoped this behaviour continues into the New Year and beyond.