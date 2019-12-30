Parkade bomb probe still going on

DO NOT ENTER; The area surrounding the Parkade carpark, had been evacuated, leaving officials of the Bomb Squad Unit, K-9 Unit, Crime Scene Investigations Unit, alongside members of Fire Service and, Guard and Emergency Branch, The discovery of an explosive device in the corridor of the 12th Floor of Parkade Carpark, between Richmond Street and Edward Street, Port of Spain, - ROGER JACOB

ENQUIRIES are still going on into an explosive device set off at the Government Plaza Parkade, acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Jayson Forde has reported.

"That is all I can say at this point," he told Newsday in a telephone interview.

On November 26 security guards at the parking complex, which is between Richmond and Edward Streets, Port of Spain, received a report at around 8 am from a staff member at the Urban Development Corporation (Udecott) that smoke was coming from the top of the building and an explosion had been heard.

They found smoke still coming from a small square object near an elevator in the southwestern part of the building. The guards called the fire service, which responded three hours later. Police Explosive Detection and Disposal Unit officers went to the scene and remained there up until late afternoon.

Police said the object was powered by four batteries and wires. During a search, they found a second object, which did not explode.

Nearby government offices and other businesses, including the Office of the Attorney General and the Ministry of Education, were evacuated and the streets closed to traffic. No injuries were reported.

Newsday was told investigators from the Central Police Station watched security footage from the Parkade to find out who put the devices in the building, and when.