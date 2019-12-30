Oh Yum Yumm baker: ‘I am going to up my game’

Shania Moonsammy, 20, owner of Oh Yum Yumm.

Shania Moonsammy, 20, owner of cake store Oh Yum Yumm, says she will do her best to improve her craft after criticism of one of her cakes went viral.

On Saturday night, a Facebook post by Dana Pierre began circulating. She complained about a cake she had ordered from Oh Yum Yumm for her partner's birthday, and attached two photos — the cake she wanted replicated, and the one she got.

Several users joined Pierre in her outrage over the $550 cake, which included cheese balls and paper as part of the decoration. It was also the topic of several jokes and memes and even reached international news website The Shade Room.

The baker eventually replied on her business page, denying several of Pierre's claims and defending her work, but the criticism continued. She said she even received threats about choking her, calling the police for her and finding out where she lives.

Moonsammy is self-taught and has been baking for the past four years. She told Newsday she created her business after sitting CSEC examinations and graduating from Holy Faith Convent, Couva.

"I always liked baking as a personal hobby. It was just something that I did and then I actually did a cake for my boyfriend for his birthday some years ago, and ever since that cake, friends and family were messaging and asking if I could do one similar to that."

She said she watched a lot of YouTube videos and other bakers. She wanted to go to culinary school at TTHTI (TT Hospitality and Tourism Institute) three years ago but could not afford it.

She said her phone has been "going crazy" since the post went viral. She also agrees she could have done a better job.

"Honestly, no (I was not pleased with how it came out). But I said I'd send her the picture first and see if she likes it."

She said Pierre saw pictures of the cake and also saw it in person and said she was pleased. In addition to the cake, 12 cupcakes were part of the package and she said Pierre loved how they tasted.

Only after her friends and family began to tease her about the cake's appearance, according to Moonsammy, did Pierre take issue. She said Pierre had also agreed to cheese balls being used as decorations around the base of the cake.

"I don't think that is fair, but it is understandable."

Moonsammy said she ended up posting on Facebook in response to Pierre out of frustration, but she understands it was unprofessional, and is apologetic. She said a lot of people believed she was unwilling to refund her client, which was not true.

"My cakes are far from perfect, but at the same time I don't want people to think I feel I 'make it.' The goal was always to improve.

"Any business that is starting off, their aim is always to keep getting better. You can't wait until you are perfect to start a business. You have to start from somewhere."

Asked how she feels about the negative publicity she has been receiving, she said: "It is a horrible situation for anybody to be in.

"But I am looking at it from a positive point of view, because the only place I can go from here is up. Right now, everybody knows the name, so right now my aim is to change the stigma behind it.

"I took all the criticism and all the feedback and I am definitely going to work on everything."

Some people also criticised her "inappropriate attire" in cake-decorating videos posted to her page, as she would usually wear a tank top and no hairnet. Asked about this, she was apologetic and said it was something she was going to change immediately. She said she had seen other bakers similarly dressed online and misunderstood.

She is not going to give up on her business and will continue trying her best.

"You don't just delete your business and start over. You can just continue and move forward."