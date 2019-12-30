New food card system from Jan 2

Manager of the Main Peoples Issues Resolution Coordinating Unit, lkeft, presents food cards to fire victims -

On January 2 the new food support debit card system will be activated.

Holders of old cards now have until January 31 to use all remaining funds on the old cards before they expire.

The Ministry of Social Development and Family Services is calling on holders of the old cards to collect the new ones.

Permanent secretary Jacinta Bailey-Sobers told the media on Monday that 24,313 recipients are on the list for the new food cards. So far the ministry has been able to deliver 14,000. She said 72 per cent of clients have already received cards with 5,000 people expected to receive cards in January.

The switch to the new debit cards cost approximately $.5 million. Delivery began from December 5-18 through TT Post packages.

Those still holding the old cards who have not yet received their new ones are asked to contact the ministry, if they do not geta text message about collecting the new card by the third week in January.

The new cards cannot be used to withdraw money. The old features of the card remain so they cannot be used to purchase alcohol or cigarettes.

Bailey-Sobers said the old card was designed specifically for the machines at the ministry. Now the new card can be used in a Linx machine to buy goods.

The cards can be used in stores in 284 places across TT and merchants wanting to be a part of the process can go into First Citizens Bank and ask for application form for the programme.

Vijay Gangapersad, deputy PS in the ministry, told the media the old system exposed both the ministry and the bank. Ithad been in existence since 2006 and was no longer stable in terms of security.

Asked about reducing corruption in the programme, he said, “The investigation from our field officers will determine how much and who gets a card. So the new support card system is not tied into someone who has two and three cards. The investigation done by the ministry is what will prevent persons from having multiple cards in one household.”

The support food card programme came from the Share programme, in which families in need would receive a food hamper.

Gangapersad said, “That database we started within itself was contaminated, where several persons in a house would have had some ties with the provider, and all persons in that house would have gotten a hamper.”