Murder suspect shot dead in Arima

Stock photo

A 47-year-old man was shot and killed at his Arima home on Monday morning.

Police said Joel Toussaint was shot and killed in the laundry room of his home at Nelson Street, Arima, at around 8.15 am.

Neighbours heard the gunshots and called the police.

Arima police went to the scene with Homicide Investigators and a district medical officer who declared Toussaint dead.

Police said Toussaint was a known drug offender who had been held in the past for drug offences, assault and larceny. He was also a murder suspect.

Investigators from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.