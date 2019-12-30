Man in abuse claims v CoP shot dead

Police are investigating the murder of a 50-year-old Cocorite man near his home on Freedom Street, Waterhole on Sunday night.

Police said members of the Western Division Emergency Response Patrol were in Cocorite at around 9.20 pm when they got reports of gunshots at Freedom Street.

Homicide investigators found Cecil Skeete, also known as “Squeeze,” bleeding in the road.

His body was identified by his wife Marsha Hill.

On November 23 an article in a daily newspaper purported that Skeete had been choked and threatened by Police Commissioner Gary Griffith during an investigation.

Skeete shortly afterwards produced an affidavit denying that he had made the allegations.

Skeete was said to have been one of the leaders of the Rasta City gang.

His son Ronell was killed in Cocorite in August.