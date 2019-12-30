Long lines at banks to change $100 notes

Customers in line outside Scotia Bank Ltd, Park Street. - JEFF K MAYERS

The day before the deadline to change the old $100 notes to the new polymer bill, banks are still inundated with customers trying to cash in their old bills.

All $100 notes will cease to be legal tender from January 1.

A source at RBC Trincity said the lines were long yesterday.

"The flow has been heavy. People are still coming in trying to change their old currency for the new bills."

Bank customers were given until December 31to change all their currency, while Central Bank gave business people until January 3.

"People have been lining up at our branches all day trying to change their bills. They know they have until tomorrow (today) to change their cotton bills for the new polymer ones."

A spokesman for ScotiaBank said customers were given from 8am-3pm at bank outlets and 1 am-3pm at mall outlets to do the transactions.