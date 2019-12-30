Hawaiian shirts for Quentrall-Thomas’ funeral Thursday

Peter Quentrall-Thomas -

LATE adventurer and former energy chair Peter Quentrall-Thomas left final wishes that guests at his funeral should wear Hawaiian shirts.

His daughter Lara Quentrall-Thomas, in a Facebook post, announced that the funeral will be held on Thursday from 9.30 am at Belgrove's Funeral Home, Orange Grove Road, Trincity.

"Friends will be invited to share stories and memories, followed by a private cremation. As per PQT's wishes, attire is Hawaiian shirts."

Quentrall-Thomas, 73, was a retired civil engineer, past president of the South Trinidad Chamber (now the Energy Chamber) and former chairman of the Point Lisas Industrial Corporation.

In February 2017 he became the first Trinidadian to make a solo crossing across the Atlantic Ocean, travelling almost 3,000 miles non-stop in 19 days.

His widow, the South African Louise Visagie, served as his first mate on his vessel Passagemaker.

His family announced that he died suddenly last Monday.

Born in the southern England county of Hampshire, Quentrall-Thomas studied civil engineering at the University of Plymouthand came to Trinidad 41 years ago.

The Energy Chamber in a statement praised him as "an energetic, dynamic and progressive leader who drove forward an agenda of change as the president of the chamber.

"He was extremely committed to national development and especially to the development of south Trinidad. We wish to express our sincere condolences to his family and his many friends.”

Quentrall-Thomas was previously married to former MP Diane Seukeran, the mother of Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi. In an interview last week Seukeran described him as a kind, charming man, very full of life, and a very progressive human being.