Flu deaths now at 37

The H1N1 vaccine is administered in a public office. FILE PHOTO -

The number of deaths from the inluenza virus has reached 37, a Health Ministry press release has revealed. Apart from the deaths, the ministry said that as of last Friday, the cumulative number of vaccines administered to the public for this flu season was 48,411; and the number of suspected influenza cases for the year was 3,434.

The ministry warned that the influenza virus is serious and is generally more severe than the common cold. The flu vaccine is available, at no cost, at all health centres. Those in the following groups are particularly vulnerable to the virus and are urged to get the flu vaccine:

Children aged 6 months to 5 years; pregnant women; adults over 65; people with chronic medical conditions (such as Diabetes Mellitis) and people with chronic respiratory illnesses (such as Asthma). People in the health care workforce and essential services are also encouraged to get the flu vaccine.

Members of the public are advised to contact their nearest health centre to confirm the dates and times that vaccines are distributed.