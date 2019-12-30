Family frustrated at wait for Moruga farmer’s autopsy

Forensic Science Centre in St James -

Still trying to come to terms with her husband’s murder, Natalie Riley-Mollineau had to endure several days of back and forth to the Forensic Science Centre in St James, for his autopsy.

On Monday afternoon, she told Newsday the autopsy had been done, but not until after she had waited a long time.

Riley-Mollineau said, “We were there on Friday but nothing was done. The officers showed up after 1 pm and we were told the autopsy could not be done.

“They told us to come back on Monday for 9 am, but again the officers showed up late. They came about 2 pm.

"Everybody is just frustrated.”

She said once all the paperwork is done in time, arrangements will be made for the funeral.

“If we get through with everything today and tomorrow, the funeral will be held on Thursday. I can’t say what time, though.”

Damien Mollineau, 40, was shot four times in his plantain garden in Edward Trace, Basseterre, last Friday.

He allegedly identified the killer to his brother, Alfred “Iboo” Douglas, who was with him at the time.

The suspected shooter has since been in police custody and investigations are ongoing.

Riley-Mollineau said it has been hard since her husband’s death and her family is traumatised.

“The children cannot stop crying. They miss their father a lot. I too, do not know how to cope.”

Riley-Mollineau was taken to hospital on the day of her husband’s murder. She complained of high blood pressure and heart problems and needed several tests. She has since been treated.

She added that her husband's brother, Douglas, 54, is not doing well.

“He can still hear Damien calling out to him. He hears his voice in his head all the time and keeps playing the scenario over and over.”