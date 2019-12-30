EMA probes dead pelicans on south Trinidad beaches

Game Wardens Steve Seepersad and Richard Ramlogan on one of the sites where the dead pelicans have been seen at Point Sable and coffee beaches La Brea -

The Environmental Management Authority (EMA) is investigating the deaths of 12 pelicans which were found on a La Brea beach over the past few days.

In a Facebook post, the EMA staid an investigative team had visited Point Sable beach, La Brea on December 29 and found the birds (which are protected under the Conservation of Wildlife Act) in various stages of decomposition. One was suitable for necropsy (an autopsy done on an animal).

The EMA said the sample would be sent to a vet lab Monday as part of the investigations to ascertain the cause of death.

Agriculture Minister Senator Clarence Rambharat, also in a Facebook post, said he had been alerted to the dead pelicans on the beaches at Point Sable, Coffee Beach and other parts of the southwest peninsula a few days earlier.

“It is a serious concern to me and it is vital that we identify the cause of these deaths and take the appropriate action,” he wrote.

“There are different views and one of the dead pelicans retrieved by the EMA is in a condition that would allow a necropsy to be undertaken by our vets. That has started and this may provide answers.”

Rambharat said ministry staff had also visited various parts of southwest Trinidad such as Otaheite Bay.

He said there was no sign of dead pelicans and those seen were “very active and show no signs of distress.”

Rambharat thanked the La Brea resident who alerted him to the deaths as well as the people who did their own investigations and shared information, including the EMA officers and ministry employees, including game wardens Steve Seepersad and Richard Ramlogan.