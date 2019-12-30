CoP hits critics, tells wife sorry on Facebook

Soca star Kees Dieffenthaller (right) shakes hands with CoP Gary Griffith.

POLICE Commissioner Gary Griffith, in a Facebook post on Monday, apologised to his wife, Nicole Dyer-Griffith, for not taking her out for their anniversary and hit out at his critics.

He wrote: "Happy Anniversary to my wife. Sorry, my darling. I would have taken you out, today but this country has so many educated critics, they may see someone in the restaurant, and accuse them of being a PNM, UNC or XYZ, or the bartender may have been a suspect somewhere, so I may be condemned for dining there, or someone may come over to say hi, and because his/her salary range is over $5,000 a month, I may be accused of associating myself with white-collar criminals."

Griffith was possibly referring to criticisms of a video of him circulating on social media, showing him dancing to soca music on Saturday during his end-of-year cocktail reception at the commissioner's residence in St James, which he co-hosted with his wife.

Some of those who commented felt he should not have hosted such an event in a year that saw more than 500 murders.

"Sorry Nicole," he continued. "This is what our society has become. After putting my health on the line by working 18 hours a day, 7 days a week, putting my life on the line daily in an effort to pull back this country from the brink of decay, being forced to have you and my son migrate because of several death threats on you, the thanks I get for this is attacks from every quarter, to the point that I am told not to socialise and be seen doing anything other than work because of the murder rate.

"So my apologies my darling – over the last 14 months, I worked 18 hours a day, seven days a week and this is seen as not enough. So I would be forced to eliminate sleeping, or doing anything like even taking you out for dinner because these wannabe crime experts say that a Police Commissioner should be more responsible due to crime in the country. Maybe it is indeed time I give these critics what they want. To those who have spent their time trying to demonise me, I hope you and those who you love, are prepared to get what you ask for."