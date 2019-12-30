Chutney Soca Monarch turns 25 in February

GI performs at the Chutney Soca Monarch final at Skinner Park, San Fernando. - Vashti Singh

THE Chutney Soca Monarch (CSM) competition will mark its 25th anniversary on February 8.

The public will receive the gift of free admission to its semi-fnals and finals.

In response to questions from Newsday about funding for the competition, Southex CEO George Singh said all of these details will be revealed when CSM25 is formally launched at Paprika Bistro at the Gulf City Shopping Complex, La Romaine on January 3.

Singh also said, "The State has been involved in our events for more than 20 of the 25 years."

He added the event has been free to the public for the last three years.

Special VIP Cabanas and a VIP deck will also be available at an attractive cost. Singh did not say what that cost was.

He said CSM had humble beginnings and has grown to become one of the most extravagant productions in TT Carnival.

Singh added, "It is the only event that truly encapsulates what we represent as a people living in multicultural TT."

Another element of CSM25, Singh continued, would be a special awards segment to recognise people who have contributed to the event over the last 25 years. The names of the 15 people/entities who will receive awards will be announced on January 3.

CSM25 will also involve the production of a social media short series called Road to CSM25. This will feature about six five-to-eight-minute video clips which will be promoted on social media platforms and will touch on the 25-year history of the event. Singh said the video clips will be funny and entertaining and should attract a large viewership.

He concluded that CSM continues to play a critical role in the development of the local Indo-music industry, as it is responsible for the phenomenal growth that has fuelled this industry over the last 25 years.