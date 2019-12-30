Another Gasparillo crash victim buried

Family, friends and well-wishers gathered at the Ethiopian Orthodox Church in Cocoyea Village on Monday to say their final goodbyes to Djenne Hills-Dyer.

Newsday was not allowed to enter the church, at Dallas Avenue, in St Peter’s Parish, for the funeral, which began at 10 am.

The crowd extended into the road, sheltering under umbrellas, as the final rites were performed

Hills-Dyer, 28, was later buried at Roodal Cemetery in San Fernando.

She was the only woman among four friends who died in a fiery car crash on December 19. The others were national footballer Shahdon Winchester, 27; Keston Nicholas, 22; and Michael Bradshaw, 21.

The group was returning from a lime in Couva around 5.30 am when Winchester’s SUV skidded off the southbound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway near Gasparillo and hit an electricity pole.

Hills-Dyer, also known as Bonnie, lived at Lily Crescent, Buen Intento in Princes Town. She was the owner of I CEE Queen Treats and also worked as a hairstylist.

Nicholas, who lived at Lengua Road, and Bradshaw, from Third Company Road in Moruga, were both buried at the Indian Walk public cemetery last week.

Winchester's funeral takes place on Thursday at 11 am at Naparima Bowl in San Fernando. His family and friends are asking people to wear red in celebration of his life. He would have celebrated his 28th birthday on January 8.